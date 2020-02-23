|
Julius Jackson was born on July 26, 1927 in Desoto Parish, Mansfield, Louisiana. He was called from Labor to his heavenly reward on February 27, 2020 at the blessed age of 92. He served in the Marine Corp during World War II, where he was honorably discharged. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church where he became an ordained deacon and was retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Minister Muriel Thomas Jackson; children, Harmon Jackson, Zeola Brooks, Minnie Pearl Jackson, and Bernice Yolland; second wife, Elizabeth B . Roach Jackson; daughter, Phyllis Brown; brothers, Ernest (Catherine), OC, Kelly, and Willie Jackson; sister, Rosie Lee (Ernest) Pleasant. Julius leaves to cherish his loving memory, children, David Emir Ruple, Rev. Eric (Patricia) Ruple, Glen Ruple, Libby (James) Wallace, Phoebe (David) Lewis and Gloria Smith; sisters, Olevia Jackson, Ruthie Mae Jackson, and Dorothy (Robert) Wyatt; brothers, Vessie Lee (Vivian) Jackson, Rev. Bott T (Gussie) Jackson, Robert Brooks, Darlene Speed and Andrew Jackson; and a host of grand, great grand, and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 12 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edward Ave., Akron, OH 44310. where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 965 Packard Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020