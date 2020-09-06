1/1
Julius Lester Ward
Les Ward, 93, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sarah (Sally) Ward; his five children, Larry (Sue) Ward, Gary (Sue) Ward, Sue (Jim) Bishel, Tom Ward, Nancy Morrison. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane (Penny) Blankenship, and grandson, Bobby. He leaves 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was a Sergeant in the Air Force and graduated from the University of Akron in Accounting. He retired with 40 years of service from Ohio Edison. He was a gold life master in bridge and for several years wrote a bridge column for the Canton Repository. His kind spirit touched everyone he met. Due to COVID, a Mass in his honor will he held later at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Private graveside service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
