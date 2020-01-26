|
) June C. Bates (Koontz) went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. She was born to the late Ida and William Koontz. June was 93 years old and lived all of her life in Akron, Ohio. She retired from Akron City Hospital in 1988. She was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Charles "Red" Bates; brothers, Albert, Fred and William Jr. June is survived by stepson, Charles (Reta) Bates of Jackson Twp; step grandson, John (Kristen) Bates of Boston; step granddaughters, Angela (Rob) McGregor of Akron, Renae (Kenny) Willaman of Massillon; step great-grandchildren, Julia, Serina, Jalen, Mitchell and Tytan. A lot of her time was spent with her many friends at AA. Through the years she had many pets and gave them a loving home. Memorials may be made to Friends of Pets, P.O. Box 813, Akron, OH 44309 or One Of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020