Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Resources
More Obituaries for June Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June C. Bates

Send Flowers
June C. Bates Obituary
) June C. Bates (Koontz) went home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. She was born to the late Ida and William Koontz. June was 93 years old and lived all of her life in Akron, Ohio. She retired from Akron City Hospital in 1988. She was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Charles "Red" Bates; brothers, Albert, Fred and William Jr. June is survived by stepson, Charles (Reta) Bates of Jackson Twp; step grandson, John (Kristen) Bates of Boston; step granddaughters, Angela (Rob) McGregor of Akron, Renae (Kenny) Willaman of Massillon; step great-grandchildren, Julia, Serina, Jalen, Mitchell and Tytan. A lot of her time was spent with her many friends at AA. Through the years she had many pets and gave them a loving home. Memorials may be made to Friends of Pets, P.O. Box 813, Akron, OH 44309 or One Of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -