Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
June C. Bindel Obituary
June C. Bindel (Langlais) June C. Bindel (Langlais), 93, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She moved to Akron when she married Charles "Bud" Bindel in 1947. They both shared a June 1st birthday. June was a member of First United Methodist Church of Akron for 65 years. She was a member of the Keystone Class, United Methodist Woman and Hannah Circle. June bowled at Midway Lanes for about 45 years, she loved to travel and going to Casinos. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years in 2012. June is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Jack) Roberts; granddaughter, Melanie Taylor; step-granddaughters, Sheri (Mike) Donley and Christine (David) Phelps; great grandchildren, Colton Taylor, Kerriana and Emilia Donley and Taylor and Zachary Phelps. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron, OH 44310. Funeral Service will be at 11 am Friday August 16, 2019 with visiting 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Final Resting Place will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens next to Dad. Donations in June's memory may be made to National Super Kids Soap Box Derby, P.O. Box 7972, Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
