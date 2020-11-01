1/
June E. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In the early morning hours of October 24, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by family, June E. Brown, 97, passed away at Altercare of Hartville. She was born in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1923, daughter of the late Harry and Mary Richie English and one of 13 children blessing the English home. A Uniontown resident most of her life, she was a homemaker, who made home a haven for her husband and children. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and enjoyed bowling on several teams, where she attained many trophies. She also attended the Chapel of Faith Church, when possible. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Brown; son, Roger Brown; grandson, Daniel Schen and 11 siblings. Finding comfort in the memories shared with June are those who survive; children, Larry (Lora) Brown of Green, Susan (Charles) Yohey of Mifflinville, Pennsylvania, Becky (Mike) Schen of Cincinnati; brother, Larue English of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amy, Mary Beth, Jeffrey, Shelley, Bethany, Michael, Judith, Brian, Robert, Kristina; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. Pastor Tim Boucher will officiate. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, where she will be next to her husband, together again. Assisting the family and June's care was entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to send their prayers, express their sympathies, and share memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved