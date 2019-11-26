Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for June Hippley
June E. Hippley


1928 - 2019
June E. Hippley, age 90, passed away on November 23, 2019. June was born on December 26, 1928 in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Mary (Cully) McClister. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, loved beach vacations and decorating for the holidays. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard A. Hippley; daughter, Judith M. Hippley; son, Kenneth W. Hippley; grandson, Matthew C. Newell and brother, Robert K. McClister; she is survived by sons, Richard J. (Cynde) and Michael; grandchildren, Angela (Matt) Lawson, Mark (Jackie) Hippley, Daniel (Kirsten) Hippley, Joshua Hippley, Julie Hippley, Kayla (Ben) Kelley, Katie Hippley and Grace Hippley; great grandchildren, Matlyn, Eloise and Holden and daughters-in-law, Kim Hippley and Leann Hippley. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. Copley, Ohio 44321, where friends may call one hour prior.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
