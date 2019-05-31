|
|
June Elizabeth Douglas
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- June Elizabeth (Ferguson) Douglas, age 91 of Cuyahoga Falls took her final journey on May 29, 2019.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Monday June 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church 245 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment is at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls or the TAVR unit of Summa Akron City Hospital. June is a recipient of a heart valve and owes her final years to the doctors there. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019