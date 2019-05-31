Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Elizabeth Douglas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Elizabeth Douglas Obituary
June Elizabeth Douglas

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- June Elizabeth (Ferguson) Douglas, age 91 of Cuyahoga Falls took her final journey on May 29, 2019.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Monday June 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church 245 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Interment is at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls or the TAVR unit of Summa Akron City Hospital. June is a recipient of a heart valve and owes her final years to the doctors there. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now