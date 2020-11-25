June, 96, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was born in Australia and served in the Australian Army. At age 22, June sailed to the U.S. on a bride ship with an infant child. June was an avid golfer (four holes in one) and she and her husband, Ed, enjoyed many years of sailing together. June was preceded in death by her husband, Ed. They were married for 73 years. June is survived by her three children, Christine (Grant) Conzaman, David (Sally) Roach and Edward (Elizabeth) Roach; three grandchildren, Steve (Shauna) Conzaman, Sara (Chris) Arnold and Anatina Roach; and six great grandchildren, Jack, Lena, Abby, Callie, Emma and Grant. Per June's wishes, she has been cremated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Montrose and the Village of Saint Edward's Fairlawn.