June Evelyn Wright went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020.June was born in Akron, Ohio to Ellis and Evelyn Persons. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1956 and worked for Akron's General Tire in their cost's department. She was a representative for Briar Thorn Model Homes where she gave tours to families interested in having a home built. She and her family had attended Wadsworth Christian Missionary Alliance and later, Grace Brethren Church in Norton where she sang in the choir and was part of the Grace Group. June was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth "Ken" L. Wright in 2014. She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Nicole) and Steven (Heidi) Wright; and granddaughter, Hannah Hawk. A private family service was held, with inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grace Church in Norton in her memory. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with June's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020