June L. Brown



June L. Brown, 99, of Norwalk, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, February 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born November 23, 1919 in Mogadore, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille Lansinger. She was a former member of Harmony Baptist Church. She will always be remembered as a happy person with witty sense of humor. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Other than some years in Florida, and later in life in Norwalk, she lived most of her life in the Akron area.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred and son, Richard. June is survived by her son, Ernest (Sue) Brown; daughter, Audrey (Steve) Trimble; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Steve Trimble will officiate. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary