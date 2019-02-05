Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for June Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June L. Brown


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June L. Brown Obituary
June L. Brown

June L. Brown, 99, of Norwalk, Ohio went home to be with the Lord, February 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born November 23, 1919 in Mogadore, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille Lansinger. She was a former member of Harmony Baptist Church. She will always be remembered as a happy person with witty sense of humor. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Other than some years in Florida, and later in life in Norwalk, she lived most of her life in the Akron area.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred and son, Richard. June is survived by her son, Ernest (Sue) Brown; daughter, Audrey (Steve) Trimble; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Steve Trimble will officiate. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries