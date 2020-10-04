June Lee Estes, 87, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born June 1, 1933 in Rainelle, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Howard and Vada Higginbotham. Since 1957, June was a member of First United Methodist Church of Akron. She taught Sunday School, participated in Wonderfilled Wednesday's, and was a former member of Hannah Circle United Methodist Women. She also volunteered for many years at the Kidney Foundation. First and foremost, June loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Vera Higginbotham; as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Eugene Nagy. June is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charlie E. Estes; son, Joseph (Kim) Estes; daughter, Sandra Estes; as well as many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held. Interment, Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the: National Kidney Foundation
and/or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186