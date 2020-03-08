|
June Leeman, 83, a resident of Bradenton (formerly Ellenton), Fla., passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020. June was born May 26, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to Wiley and Edna Caudill. She earned her music teaching degree from The University of Akron. June enjoyed gardening, participating in the League of Women Voters, watercolor painting, and playing classical piano with a dash of ragtime. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 45 years, Charles (Chuck) Leeman and her first husband, Richard Mayer. June is survived by her sister, Valerie Fulton (Hal); five children, Richard Mayer Jr., Tamerah (Mike) Mayer, Debra Mayer Scheibe, Sandra (Phil) Moffitt, Susan (Christopher) Williams; five grandchildren, Ryan Mayer, Elizabeth and Emily Scheibe, Cathryn and Sara Moffitt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020