Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ
2172 S. Medina Line Rd.
Wadsworth, OH
June Louise Sabo


1924 - 2019
June Louise Sabo Obituary
June L. Sabo, 95, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born October 21, 1924. She epitomized the homemaker image and loved her family. She loved to spend her time baking/cooking, reading, and being involved in the life of her church, Mt. Zwingli. June was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward; and several sisters and brothers. June is survived by her children, Edward (Charlotte), Fred (Sue), and Jan (Chris) Merrick; grandchildren; John (Lea) Sabo and Stacey Sabo (DJ Betts), Michael (Calli) Sabo, Adam and Jennifer Merrick; great-grandchildren, Summer, Tristan, Nina, and Autumn Sabo; sister, Jackie; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ, 2172 S. Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment at Mt. Zwingli Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zwingli U.C.C, in memory of June. Condolences and memories can be shared with June's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
