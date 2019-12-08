|
June L. Sabo, 95, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born October 21, 1924. She epitomized the homemaker image and loved her family. She loved to spend her time baking/cooking, reading, and being involved in the life of her church, Mt. Zwingli. June was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward; and several sisters and brothers. June is survived by her children, Edward (Charlotte), Fred (Sue), and Jan (Chris) Merrick; grandchildren; John (Lea) Sabo and Stacey Sabo (DJ Betts), Michael (Calli) Sabo, Adam and Jennifer Merrick; great-grandchildren, Summer, Tristan, Nina, and Autumn Sabo; sister, Jackie; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ, 2172 S. Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment at Mt. Zwingli Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zwingli U.C.C, in memory of June. Condolences and memories can be shared with June's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019