) June M. Lischak (nee Stover), age 90, was the beloved wife of 71 years of the late George Jr.; loving mother of Jerry, Jeff, and the late Jim (Sharon surviving); beloved grandmother of Jill, Ron and Jimmy; dear sister of Ruth Uhalley, Alice Brackus, Nancy Reagan and the late Phyllis Kolbas; aunt and great aunt to many. June will be dearly missed by the family who she loved and who loved her. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.