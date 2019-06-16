June M. Zeno



June M. Zeno (nee McCombe), 89 years, passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019.



Born in London, England, June had been a resident of the United States since 1955. Prior to meetiing her husband, Daniel P. Zeno, June was employed at Akron Children's Hospital. An artistic person, her numerous interests included jewelry-making, travel and the theater.



June was the recipient of Chanticleer Awards for best supporting actress in Weathervane Playhouse productions of Sherlock Holmes in the 1976/77 season, Royal Family 82/83 and Importance of Being Earnest 94/95.



June was preceded in death by husband, Daniel. She is survived by cousin, Maureen Nicol of London, England; Maureen's sons, Chris and Paul also of the UK; and Dan's niece, Patty (Dave) Marciniak.



Family and friends would like to thank the assisted living and nursing staff at Concordia for their loving care of June and Dan.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11 a.m., at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concordia at Sumner, 970 Sumner Parkway, Copley, Ohio 44321 or Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron, Ohio 44313.