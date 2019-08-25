|
|
June Opperman (The Great) June Opperman, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on August 20, 2019. A resident of Akron for 72 years, she enjoyed gardening, crafting, and cooking. June will be deeply missed, and always remembered for her love and commitment to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Rissie Compton; husband, Ralph Millard; and sister, Lois White, she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Eugene Opperman; sons, Tom Millard (Cathy) and Jim Millard (Linda); daughters, Caletta Nuosci (Mario) and Connie Millard; stepsons, Edward Opperman (Quita) and Mark (Karen) Opperman; grandchildren, Danny Shearer, Michael Shearer, Jim Shearer, Jennifer Millard, Lindsay Miller, Erica Trisel, Nathan Millard, Jessica Frederick and Ashleigh Hover; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Judy) Compton and Gerald (Nancy) Compton; sisters, Selma (Gary) Dorton, Bonita Opperman and Joann (Andrew Pamer). Friends and family will be received Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Monday with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Canterbury Villa of Alliance for their love and care the past year for June. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019