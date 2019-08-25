Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Opperman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Opperman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Opperman Obituary
June Opperman (The Great) June Opperman, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on August 20, 2019. A resident of Akron for 72 years, she enjoyed gardening, crafting, and cooking. June will be deeply missed, and always remembered for her love and commitment to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Rissie Compton; husband, Ralph Millard; and sister, Lois White, she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Eugene Opperman; sons, Tom Millard (Cathy) and Jim Millard (Linda); daughters, Caletta Nuosci (Mario) and Connie Millard; stepsons, Edward Opperman (Quita) and Mark (Karen) Opperman; grandchildren, Danny Shearer, Michael Shearer, Jim Shearer, Jennifer Millard, Lindsay Miller, Erica Trisel, Nathan Millard, Jessica Frederick and Ashleigh Hover; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Judy) Compton and Gerald (Nancy) Compton; sisters, Selma (Gary) Dorton, Bonita Opperman and Joann (Andrew Pamer). Friends and family will be received Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Monday with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Canterbury Villa of Alliance for their love and care the past year for June. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now