June Pepe



June Pepe, was born November 6th, 1925, in Akron Ohio, grew up and attended Garfield High School and Akron University, graduating in 1947. She was an active member of the ZTA sorority and served as president. She worked at Ohio Bell Telephone in customer service and later as a realtor for over 30 years. She retired to Florida and had many happy years with friends in the Ohio Club before moving to Springfield, Missouri, in 2005 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Agnes Fox; sisters, Leota Buck and Ann Keeler; brothers, George Fox and Owen Fox; and daughter, Nancy Wilson. June leaves behind her devoted husband of 58 years, Richard J. Pepe; son, Gregory Allgood; stepdaughters, Gloria Freeman of Akron, Ohio, and Patti Maxwell of Venice, Florida; seven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.



Friends and family will be received on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, 2001 West Walnut Lawn St., Springfield, Mo. A celebration of June's life with family and friends is to be scheduled in Akron, Ohio, at a later date. June will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassus Hospice Care in Springfield, Missouri. Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.-DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Mo. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary