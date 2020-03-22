|
) With abundant joy, June Brown met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face March 20, 2020. June raised her children, Colleen Sombrio Brown (Munroe Falls, Ohio) and Murray Sombrio (Arlington, Texas) to love and serve Jesus as well. She is loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Int'l for the Bible training of pastors, church leaders and their families around the world. A private graveside service will be held because of the world circumstances in which we live. Gifts and condolences may be sent to 388 Hiwood Ave., Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262. A more complete obituary notice may be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
