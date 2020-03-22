Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
More Obituaries for June Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Sombrio Brown


1934 - 2020
June Sombrio Brown Obituary
) With abundant joy, June Brown met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face March 20, 2020. June raised her children, Colleen Sombrio Brown (Munroe Falls, Ohio) and Murray Sombrio (Arlington, Texas) to love and serve Jesus as well. She is loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Int'l for the Bible training of pastors, church leaders and their families around the world. A private graveside service will be held because of the world circumstances in which we live. Gifts and condolences may be sent to 388 Hiwood Ave., Munroe Falls, Ohio 44262. A more complete obituary notice may be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
