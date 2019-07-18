Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Junior C. GBrooks

Junior C. GBrooks Obituary
Junior C. Brooks "The Legend"

Junior C. Brooks, affectionately known as "The Legend" went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the blessed age of 92.

Homegoing service will be held , Friday, July 19, 2019, 12 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Roderick Pounds, officiating. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 243 Wildwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019
