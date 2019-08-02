|
Justice Jennings
Justice Ryan Jennings, 21, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in Newport Beach, California with his loving parents by his side. Justice was born to Darin Jennings and Erika Jennings on August 30, 1997.
Justice attended Lake Local schools and graduated from Lake High in 2016. Justice excelled in sports at a young age becoming a gifted football and baseball player under the coaching of his father.
Justice moved to Newport Beach, CA in February of 2017 to address his battle with addiction. He worked intently through rehab and sober living over the course of a year. He was proud of this accomplishment and was continually working on his sobriety.
Justice will be remembered for his sense of humor and kind heart. An unapologetic communicator, he was raw, authentic and a breath of fresh air. A loyal and devoted friend, he surrounded himself with kindred spirits including his loving girlfriend, Johanna Moz.
His loss is felt by many including his adoring cousins who can only characterize Justice as the leader of the pack having a dry wit humor, pinata closer and king of all things designer.
Justice is survived by his loving mother, Erika Jennings; and his loving father, Darin Jennings; his sisters, Isabella, Aisley, Kayla and Ashlyn Jennings; his step parents, Jessica Jennings (Darin) and Wendell Sommers (Erika); his siblings, Whitney, Riley, and Chase Sommers.
He is also survived by his loving grandmother and grandfather, Vera Jane Inestroza and Enrique Belloso; his loving grandmother, Brenda Jennings; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Justice was preceded in death by his grandpa, Darrell Jennings.
A Memorial Service for Justice will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 5th followed immediately by a celebration of his life at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Justice Jennings Memorial Fund by visiting gofundme.com/ f/justice-jennings-legacy-fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019