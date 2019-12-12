Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Justin M. Valencheck Obituary
Justin M. Valencheck, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1998, he was employed by Preferred Compounding as a supervisor for 20 years. Justin was an avid Ohio State and Browns fan and enjoyed golfing. He loved spending time with his family and watching his kids play sports. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Hutchison and grandfather, Stanley Valencheck, he is survived by his wife, Jamie; children, Anthony Valencheck, Madison Dombroski and Alexis Valencheck; parents, Pamela and Mike Valencheck; grandmother, Polly Valencheck; brother, Jared (Kelly) Valencheck; sister, Emma Hutchison; niece and nephew; other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m., with Rev. John Valencheck officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to benefit his children. Please make checks payable to, Jamie Valencheck and may be mailed to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
