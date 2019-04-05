|
|
Justin T. Colon
Justin T. Colon, 37, of Copley, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was born on December 8, 1981 in Cleveland, Ohio. Justin will be remembered as a loving man and father who enjoyed living life, running, spending time outdoors and helping others. He was a friend of Bill W. He worked in medical services for Metro Health.
He is survived by his cherished daughter, Hazel Colon; her mother, Catey Breck; loving parents, Steve Traina and Eleanor Taylor (David Yost); siblings, Robert (Kris) Bennett, Timothy (Karen) Bruno, Angela (Neil) Bruno, Gina (Milton) Conner, Elizabeth (John) Rowland, and Catherine (John) Jackson; grandfather, Isabelino Colon; aunt Isabel Savage; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hazel Colon's Education Fund c/o Catey Breck. Friends and family may call on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12 TO 4 p.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212, with a Celebration of Life following at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019