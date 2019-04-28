Justin T. Rogers



Justin T. Rogers, Jr., 89, passed away April 10, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, Ohio. His family found comfort in knowing that Justin spent his last days in the hospice he so lovingly helped create.



Justin was born August 4, 1929 in Sandusky,Ohio to Justin and Eloise Larkin Rogers. He graduated from Princeton University with honors in 1951 and earned a law degree at the University of Michigan in 1954. After serving in the U.S. Army, he moved to Columbus, Ohio and joined the law firm that would become Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. In 1958 he joined Ohio Edison (now First Energy).



Justin rose to the role of President, CEO, and Chairman of Ohio Edison and its subsidiary, Pennsylvania Power, steering the firm through a crucial phase of its history. He was a strong leader during his 36-year-career there, yet his fellow employees also appreciated him for his kindnesses, support, humble manner and down-to-earth friendliness.



He served on numerous local and national boards and foundations and received many awards. Among those honors was the Bert A. Polsky Humanitarian Award for his volunteerism and leadership in the community. But helping to found and chair the fundraising for what is now the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center was one of his most gratifying achievements.



He was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman who was known for his quick dry wit and focused intellect. He was a towering presence who showed a genuine compassion for others.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Eloise Lee of Lake Bluff, Ill. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jane Nicholas Rogers. Also surviving are children, Sarah Rogers (Michael) of Annapolis, Md., Larkin Rogers of Hudson, Ohio, Justin Rogers III of Middleburg, Va., and Christine Runyan (Paul) of Charlotte, N.C.; his grandsons, Angus C.B. Warren of Middlebury, Vt., Elias, Luke, Henry, and Julian Runyan of Charlotte and former wife Virginia Rogers.



The family is grateful for the outstanding care Justin received from the Hospice, their staff and all his doctors at Summa Health System and Cleveland Clinic Akron General, as well as his devoted caregivers at home.



The family prefers memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron OH 44333 in lieu of flowers.



Calling hours 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333.



Calling hours 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44333. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.