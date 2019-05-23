|
|
Justin T. Rogers
Justin T. Rogers, Jr., 89, retired President, CEO, and Chairman of Ohio Edison (now First Energy), passed away April 10, 2019. Private burial at Glendale Cemetery. Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313. Memorial contributions suggested to Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron OH 44333 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019