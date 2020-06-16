February 4, 1918
Justine (102) was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Wendelin and Katherine Schveibinz. Justine will now join her beloved husband Don in heaven. Justine was proud of her work at the M. O'Neil Company as executive secretary for 40 years. She met the love of her life Don Reish at O'Neil's and married in 1944. Together they retired with 86 combined years of service. She loved God and her family above all and we are blessed to have had her in this world for over 100 years. She was a model for us of how to live with kindness, respect, and dignity. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don, Reish; brother, John Schveibinz (Kate); and sister, Elizabeth Parisen (Dick). Justine is survived by her son, Carl Reish (Shirley) of Largo, Florida; grandchildren, Tammy Waterbury (Scott), Scott Reish (Diane), Kelly Hunt (Steve), Todd Reish (Deanna), Sean Reish (Megan), and 14 great grandchildren, along with 14 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Justine will be buried alongside her husband Don at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park in Largo Florida. Guestbook at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.