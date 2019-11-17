Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
UWUA Local 126
1155 George Washington Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
UWUA Local 126
1155 George Washington Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Justine S. Vidmar


1958 - 2019
Justine S. Vidmar Obituary
) Justine S. Vidmar (nee Eakin), age 61, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on November 6, 2019. The family will welcome guests for a wake in honor of her life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at UWUA Local 126, 1155 George Washington Blvd., Akron. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Justine was born on October 12, 1958, to the late William and Nancy Eakin; she was the fourth of seven girls. She was a 1976 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where she excelled at CYO sports. She worked as a manager of several area restaurants over the years and was a dedicated employee to all. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and loved spending time outdoors and entertaining her nieces and nephews. Justine was a friend of Bill W. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John, whom she married in 1980; her sisters, Patricia Walters, Vicki Coldwell, Betsy (Santiago) Lopez, Christine Olivo, Katherine (Mark) Julian, and Polly (Scott) Cunningham; her sister-in-law, Nadine Vidmar; and nieces and nephews, Nicole, Kate, Vanessa (Shyam), Samantha, Elizabeth, Ian (Kate), Alex, Chelsea (Andy), Christopher (Joanna), Dan, Mark, Mitch, Domenico (Sonja), Hannah, Antonio, Gavin, Kaidyn, Ashlynn, Cameron, and Aaron. The family would like to thank all the friends who supported them over the last seven months, her doctors and nurses, Hospice of Summa, Stewart's Caring Place, and the Stephen A. Comunale Jr. Family Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen A. Comunale Jr. Foundation, P.O. Box 13805, Akron, OH 44334, in Justine's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
