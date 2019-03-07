|
Justine VonMoos-Burklow (Lowe)
Justine Burklow, 96, passed away on March 4, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333 in memory of Justine. Condolences and memories can be shared with Justine's family at the funeral home website.
330-825-3633
Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019