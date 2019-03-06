Justine VonMoss-Burlow (Lowe)



Justine Burklow, 96, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born August 30, 1922 in Warren, Ohio to Cloaten and Virgie Lowe. She was married to her husband, Robert VonMoos for 52 years.



She and Robert traveled all over the United States. She was married to her second husband, Leonard Burklow, for eight years. Justine was a real "Rosie the Riveter." When she lived in California during World War II, she was a mechanic for B12 airplanes. She built bomb casing and did inspections on the aircraft. She later managed a dry cleaning business. She attended Norton Baptist Church and enjoyed singing hymns.



Justine was preceded in death by her both her husbands; her daughter, Charlene Sikora; step-daughters, Marla Grothaus and Noreen Driver.



Justine is survived by her sister, MaryLou Easterling; brother, Rex (Ann) Lowe; grandson, Shane (Kristy) Devericks; step-daughters, Idora Kissel, Leonore (Rollin) Gronendyke; son-in-law, Bill Sikora; many step-grandchildren; niece, Pat (Larry) Cooper, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m.. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333 in memory of Justine. Condolences and memories can be shared with Justine's family at the funeral home website.



