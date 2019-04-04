Justis W. Rose



Justis W. Rose, age 19, of Kent, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, April 1, 2019.



Justis was born September 29, 1999 in Ft. Polk, La. to Thomas and Valerie (Gill) Rose.



Justis graduated with honors from Field High School in 2018, where he excelled as a student and an athlete. He was a standout runner, receiving multiple letters and accolades as a member of the cross-country and track teams. Justis was an engaged and dedicated student, earning multiple academic awards and induction into the National Honor Society. Justis attended Kent State University where he was a member of the Honor's College and majored in Business. He was a member of the ROTC program. His interests included bible study, the outdoors, and playing games. He loved board games and spent countless hours playing them with friends and family.



Justis was a bright, sensitive, compassionate young man. He had a heart full of kindness. He always thought of others first and asked for little for himself. He was an engaging and thoughtful person who loved conversation and contemplating lofty philosophical concepts. His mind was beautiful and complex. Justis saw goodness in the everything he observed. His name was so fitting because he deeply believed, above all, that the world should be a just place. He was loved by everyone who knew him.



He is survived by his mother, Valerie Rose of Kent; father, Thomas Rose of Kent; sister, Kylie Rose of Kent, grandfather, W. Larry Gill of Painesville; grandmother, Gabriele Gill of Perry; grandfather, John Rose of Norwalk; grandmother, Karen Rose of Bellevue; uncle, Brandon Gill of Willowick; aunt, Angela (Gary) Sieger of Bellevue.



Calling hours will be held 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Kent United Church of Christ with Amy Gopp officiating. Burial will follow at Standing Rock Cemetery.