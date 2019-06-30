Home

Jytte Annalise Hansen (Holst Svenningsen)

Jytte Annalise (Holst Svenningsen) Hansen of Akron passed away at the age of 99 on June 23, 2019 after a period of declining health.

She was born in Denmark in 1920, the daughter of Amanda Frederikke and Niels Jorgen Holst Svenningsen. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters and her brother, her husband, Ansgar Hansen, and a grandson also named Ansgar Hansen. She is survived by her daughters, Inger Fyfe (Derek)

of South Carolina, Annemarie Hansen of Akron, and Ulla Hansen (Keith Backman) of Massachusetts, as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jytte left occupied Denmark for Sweden during World War II, to marry a fellow Dane, Ansgar Hansen, who was working in electrical engineering in neutral Sweden. After the war, the family returned to Denmark, and in 1952 emigrated to the USA, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family moved to Akron in 1962. Jytte was an intelligent, vigorous, and active woman. During her daughters' youth, she was a generous and nurturing leader in the Girl Scouts. The family traveled extensively in the United States, visiting most of the National Parks in the continental US. After her children were grown, she worked as a salesperson at O'Neil's, and after her husband died, she studied at the University of Akron and was awarded the degree of Associate in Applied Science: Business Management Technology after which she transferred to the O'Neil's financial office. Until the age of 91, she was an active member of hiking clubs in Akron and Cleveland, and walked trails extensively in Ohio, with additional hiking and biking trips around the US and in Europe. She affixed many badges from the Akron parks on her hiking stick and was recognized by the Cleveland Hiking Club for having hiked 25,000 miles, roughly the circumference of the earth.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial is private. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
