Kachiku "Kay" Guinto (nee Yasunaga), age 91, was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Pedro M. Guinto; dearest mother of Thelma Chaffee, (Roger, M.D.), Peter (Terri), Victor (Connie), Patty Stone (Larry Frimerman), Gloria, and the late Edmund (Brenda); dear grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 28; loving sister; loving aunt. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 23rd 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield 44067. Inurnment, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel Lake Foundation, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson 44236. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
