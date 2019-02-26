Kaitlyn



Kaitlyn Elizabeth Snider "Kait", 30, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 from congestive heart failure at Akron City Hospital surrounded by the love of her family.



Kait struggled with drug addiction the majority of her adult life which, in the end, led to congestive heart failure.



But Kait never wanted to be defined only by her addiction. Kait was a beautiful soul with a huge heart. She was funny, loud and generous. She was thoughtul and filled with so much hope. She believed in second, even third chances. Most of all, Kait never judged anyone. Kait has touched so many lives and will be missed immensely. She is now in the arms of the Lord and no longer has to suffer.



Kait was preceded in death by her father, William H. Snider III; cousin, Daniel Snider; and nephew, Deven Butterworth. She is survived by her mother (Joyce); daughter (Lola); sisters (Mary, Stephanie, Laura, Jody); brothers (Eric, William); many nieces and nephews; close friends (Jill, Tasha); boyfriend (Drew); aunts (Sharon, Carol); uncle (Tim); and many cousins and friends that loved her deeply.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Father's House, 4061 Wadsworth Rd., Norton, OH 44203.



