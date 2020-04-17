Home

Karen A. Dent

Karen A. Dent Obituary
Karen A. Dent, age 67, of Boca Raton, FL and originally from Tallmadge, OH, lost her batle with breast cancer on April 13, 2020. Instead of flowers, she would like everyone to attend church once a week and grow an everlasting relationship with God. Also, she would like you to bring a friend to church at least once a month. Church was her favorite place to be and she hopes you grow to love it too. Keep doing it until it is all about Him and not about mourning. She also asks that you perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to someone in need in her memory. Any donations can be sent to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Deerfield Beach, FL.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2020
