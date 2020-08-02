) TOGETHER AGAIN Karen Ann Goodwin, age 80, of Akron passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to Joseph E. and Anna E. Hendrickson Lanham. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, James Goodwin, Sr. She will be dearly missed by her children, Vickie Goodwin, Norma Jean (Curt) Hendershot, James Goodwin, Jr., and Pamela Goodwin; grandchildren, Nicole (Blake), Brandon, Amanda (Stephanie), Andrew, Eric, Ashley, Jacob, Cayla (Henry), Jeremy and Jacob; great-grandchildren, James, Michael, Jack and Griffin; sisters, Norma Giles, Judith (Chuck) Beavers and Deborah (Samuel) Gompers; brother, David Lanham; sisters-in-law, Ruth Butler and Linda Goodwin; many nieces and nephews. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved to decorate, and always had a warm and welcoming home for her family to gather together. Per Karen's wishes, cremation will take place, and a private inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. To leave a message for Karen's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.