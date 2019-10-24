|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Karen Marks, 77, passed away October 19, 2019. She was born May 21, 1942 in Akron to the late John and Kathleen Kopp. Karen was the second of five children and spent her childhood living between Miami, Florida and the Akron area where her family would permanently return. Her favorite teenage pastime was ballet, as well as joining her parents at Arthur Murray Dance Studios. While working as a full-time teacher Karen put herself through college to receive her Bachelor's in Education. Karen dedicated 45 years to teaching, with the last 20 years at St. Francis de Sales Catholic School. She had a passion for teaching children and with her husband's support she would devote hours to make learning interesting; succeeding for she received letters from students long after her retirement. Karen enjoyed music, gardening, reading, volunteering for The American Red Cross, school plays, assisting a neighbor or family member in need, crocheting blankets for the family and prayer shawls for hospice patients. Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, David C. and granddaughter, Emily. She is survived by her children, David E. (Lynn) Marks and Tammy (Mark Gilghrist) Marks; grandchildren, David Blike, Jr., Daniel Marks, Rachael (Kevin) Martinez, Joseph Brizzi, Matthew and Nicholas Gilghrist; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Everett Martinez; brother, John (Kim) Kopp; sisters, Marcia Kopp, Andrea Engelman and Deanna (Joe) Aed; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Tammy and David would like to thank the staff of Harbor Light Hospice, friends and their family for the love and support they gave to Karen. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
