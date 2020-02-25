|
Karen "Suzie" (nee Messer) Dressel, 67, passed away surrounded by family on February 18, 2020. Suzie was born January 29, 1953 in Barberton Ohio to Roy and Carol Messer and graduated from Norton High School in 1971. She was a customer service representative for SIGNET Jewelers for the past 10 years, until her recent retirement. Suzie was known for her love of cats. She was a foster volunteer for One of A Kind Pets (animal rescue program), which she enjoyed doing. Her other interests included reading mysteries, playing cards, and spending time with her great niece and nephews. In her earlier years she enjoyed outdoor camping with her family and crafting. Suzie was preceded in death by her parents and great nephew, Issac. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mickey; son, Erik; sister, Linda Techau; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., NORTON, TODAY, February 25th., from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 26th, at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Dan Gregory officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One of a Kind Pets, in memory of Suzie. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020