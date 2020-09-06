Karen E. Fergus, 80, of Akron went home to be with with The Lord on September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, John (Jack) Fergus; father, Robert M. Jenkins; granddaughter, Christina Sommers and nephew, James Jenkins. She is survived by her mother, Eileen Jenkins; daughters, Pam (Tony) Thorne, Judi (Dave) Sammons, Deanna (Dan) Rummell; brothers, Larry (Mary), and Jim (Terri); 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; niece, Denise (Tyler); companion, Gerald Glinsky and her beloved Latte. She was born on March 20, 1940 in Akron, Ohio. Karen was a Springfield high school graduate and retired from the City of Akron. She was a lifetime member of the Springfield Church of the Brethren with many friends in the church community, two golf leagues and the Green YMCA. Karen loved spending time with her family traveling, shopping, boating and walking on the beach. The family held a private ceremony and arrangements were made through Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springfield Church of the Brethren in her name.







