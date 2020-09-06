1/1
Karen E. Fergus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen E. Fergus, 80, of Akron went home to be with with The Lord on September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, John (Jack) Fergus; father, Robert M. Jenkins; granddaughter, Christina Sommers and nephew, James Jenkins. She is survived by her mother, Eileen Jenkins; daughters, Pam (Tony) Thorne, Judi (Dave) Sammons, Deanna (Dan) Rummell; brothers, Larry (Mary), and Jim (Terri); 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; niece, Denise (Tyler); companion, Gerald Glinsky and her beloved Latte. She was born on March 20, 1940 in Akron, Ohio. Karen was a Springfield high school graduate and retired from the City of Akron. She was a lifetime member of the Springfield Church of the Brethren with many friends in the church community, two golf leagues and the Green YMCA. Karen loved spending time with her family traveling, shopping, boating and walking on the beach. The family held a private ceremony and arrangements were made through Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springfield Church of the Brethren in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved