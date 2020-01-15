|
|
SNEADS FERRY -- Karen S. Farley, 75, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Farley is survived by two daughters, Michele Iles and Nichole Golden; one step-son, Frank Farley; one brother, Michael Schumacher; and two step-sisters, Laurie Butcher and Tracy Mills. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tallmadge United Methodist Church. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020