Karen G Cooper, age 68, passed away November 10, 2020 from cancer. She fought a long hard battle. She was born in Akron, Ohio in 1952. She later moved to Florida. In Karen's free time she loved to crochet and her favorite pastime was paint by number. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cooper; parents, Clifford and Ann Lowther; sister-in-law, Patricia Balbach and brother-in law, Tom Henderson. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Kelly (John) Seman of Green, Melissa (Jason) Povio of Virginia, Kimberly (Scott) Cooper of Akron; granddaughter, Haleigh Seman; grandson, Richard Cooper; sisters, Linda (Bill) Lewis of Mogadore, Judy (Jim) Eagon of Cuyahoga Falls, Cheryl Henderson of Florida, and twin sister, Peg Kinsey of Akron; many nephews, nieces and friends. We would like to thank our Aunt Cher for the care you had given our mom during this difficult time. A private burial will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. We will have a celebration of her life next year when more people can participate. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com