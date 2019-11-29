|
Karen G. Redovian, daughter of Suzanne and Steven Redovian, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Ft. Worth TX. Karen was born June 23, 1945 in Akron, attended Firestone Park School, and graduated from Garfield High School as Valedictorian, with a full scholarship from the Akron Education Association in teaching. She graduated from Akron University in 1967, and taught at Ellet High School for 31 years. She was an extremely fluent teacher of French, and also took great joy from teaching English Literature and Spanish. Formerly president of Summit County High School Red Cross, she helped organize the first high school Red Cross blood mobile. She was very proud that her beloved high school, Ellet, also won the Goodwill Award several years. In 1963, Karen attended the Red Cross board of Governors in Washington, D.C. She continued to be an avid contributor to Red Cross for life. In the late 1990s, Karen moved to Dayton to live with her sister, Janet, where the pair cared for their mother Suzanne together until she passed away. Afterwards, the two sisters shared each other's company until Janet also passed away, from cancer, in 2015. In 2019, realizing her own health was declining rapidly, Karen decided to move to Texas to be close to her niece and Goddaughter, Dusteen Barber and her family. The good Lord granted her several months to be with Dusteen's family and to see her grand-niece Abigail grow a little older, before calling her home to Heaven. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 at 11:00 a.m. where the body will lie in state one hour prior to services. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Red Cross or to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019