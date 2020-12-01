1/
Karen I. Reitz
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen I. Reitz, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 72. Karen was born on August 27, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Shilling) Hurless. She began her career as a Radiologist and retired from the Ohio Department of Health, where she worked as a Health Physicist doing inspections and training new employees. She was an active member of Grandview United Methodist Church. Karen will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 23 years, Michael Reitz; sister, Patricia Hurless; brothers, Brian (Michele) and Thomas Hurless; children, James E. (Anastasia) Reitz, Michael S. Reitz, and Sean C. (Aimee) Reitz; her nephew, Bryan (Katie) Hurless; niece, Kelly (Shane) Roush and numerous grandchildren and cousins. Per Karen's wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved