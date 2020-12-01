Karen I. Reitz, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 72. Karen was born on August 27, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Shilling) Hurless. She began her career as a Radiologist and retired from the Ohio Department of Health, where she worked as a Health Physicist doing inspections and training new employees. She was an active member of Grandview United Methodist Church. Karen will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 23 years, Michael Reitz; sister, Patricia Hurless; brothers, Brian (Michele) and Thomas Hurless; children, James E. (Anastasia) Reitz, Michael S. Reitz, and Sean C. (Aimee) Reitz; her nephew, Bryan (Katie) Hurless; niece, Kelly (Shane) Roush and numerous grandchildren and cousins. Per Karen's wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
