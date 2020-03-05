|
|
Karen J. Galit, age 72, of Hartville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Akron General Hospital following a battle with cancer. She was born May 1, 1947 to Harry and Anna (Cambell) Bost in Akron and graduated from Kenmore High School. Following graduation, she began working at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. where she met her husband Jon. Following the birth of their children she embraced the role of homemaker. Karen loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren near and far, she adored cats, and always loved this time of year as the spring flowers began to bloom. She is survived by her husband, Jon; father, Harry; sister, Janet, brothers, David, John, Bob (Sheri) and Kenny; children, Mark, and Kimberly (James) Ferrari; step children, Jon II, Jeffery (Priscilla), and Jill; grandson, Ethan; stepgrandchildren, Austin, Aubrie, and Justin. Calling hours will be held Friday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Final resting place is Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Arnold-Hartville, 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020