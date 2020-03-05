Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map

Karen J. Galit


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen J. Galit Obituary
Karen J. Galit, age 72, of Hartville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Akron General Hospital following a battle with cancer. She was born May 1, 1947 to Harry and Anna (Cambell) Bost in Akron and graduated from Kenmore High School. Following graduation, she began working at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. where she met her husband Jon. Following the birth of their children she embraced the role of homemaker. Karen loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren near and far, she adored cats, and always loved this time of year as the spring flowers began to bloom. She is survived by her husband, Jon; father, Harry; sister, Janet, brothers, David, John, Bob (Sheri) and Kenny; children, Mark, and Kimberly (James) Ferrari; step children, Jon II, Jeffery (Priscilla), and Jill; grandson, Ethan; stepgrandchildren, Austin, Aubrie, and Justin. Calling hours will be held Friday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Final resting place is Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com. Arnold-Hartville, 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -