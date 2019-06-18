Services Billow Fairlawn Chapel 85 North Miller Road Fairlawn , OH 44333 (330) 867-4141 Resources More Obituaries for Karen Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen Jean Thomas

Born on June 27, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away on June 14, 2019. She was adopted by Marge and Bill Dutch. Both parents have passed away. Karen is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Ted Thomas, and their daughter, Wendy Thomas; brother-in-law, Nick Thomas resides at the Village of St. Edwards.



Karen lived her school years in Cuyahoga Falls. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. She attended Kent State University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Woodland Elementary School in Stow for two years and then stayed at home with her daughter.



When Wendy went to kindergarten, Karen became a volunteer with PTA at King School being her first experience. Then in second grade for Wendy she became a Brownie leader for the Girl Scouts. There were 21 young girls who she continued with until they were juniors in high school. Karen and her co-leader took yearly trips each summer of high school. They rented a van and went to Williamsburg, Va., Detroit and Toronto. Sometimes camping and sometimes in hotels, but always a joy to be with and proud of the girls. Karen received the Western Reserve Girl Scout award for service in her neighborhood.



Karen began teaching at St. Paul's Nursery School and taught three year olds for 15 years, which was quite a challenge. During that time she continued with her volunteering. She became involved with the Children's Home Board, Akron Symphony Women's Guild, Children's Concert Society and Christ Child Society. Karen was President of the Merriman Hills Garden Club, President of WITAN, and spent 29 years on the exhibitor committee for the Ohio Mart at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. This was a job she loved and had an opportunity to meet many outstanding artists.



Karen also participated in tennis, golf and bowling over the years. Gardening was also a passion. She was on the Volunteer Center Garden tour three times with a small but lovely garden. The pink rose was her favorite flower.



Traveling with her daughter was a special time. One year Wendy got her to go to London on a trip she loved and never forgot. This began her love of sheep and she began collecting them. Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard were also favorite places. They drove to many of the places and thoroughly enjoyed traveling together.



About seven years ago, Karen was asked to join a book club. This opened another world, and she became an avid reader. It was a small group of eight. She enjoyed their company; humor and knowledge was contagious.



Besides her husband and her daughter, the loves of her life were her poodles. Over the years they had six. Still with dad are Rosie and Maisie. Such love they give, but they are also spoiled rotten!



For various occasions for her friends, Karen wrote a rhyme. This is a rhyme for herself:



JOY: Life is so so short but gives us memories that surround us like a fort but they bring us happiness or sadness but most of all a madness for the joy which is life. Karen Thomas



Calling Hours will be held THURSDAY, June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, 44333. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. FRIDAY, June 21 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3500 Embassy Pkwy #150, Akron, OH 44333 or Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.