Karen "Sue" Jones went home to our Lord on Thursday, December 12th, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Debbie (Jim) Markey; nephews, Josh, Jeff, and niece, Claire. She was preceded by her parents, Anna and Delbert Jones; lifelong friends, John and Carolyn Butler, parents of Johnny and Bobby Butler. A memorial service for Sue will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019