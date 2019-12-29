Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Karen "Sue" Jones

Karen "Sue" Jones Obituary
Karen "Sue" Jones went home to our Lord on Thursday, December 12th, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Debbie (Jim) Markey; nephews, Josh, Jeff, and niece, Claire. She was preceded by her parents, Anna and Delbert Jones; lifelong friends, John and Carolyn Butler, parents of Johnny and Bobby Butler. A memorial service for Sue will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
