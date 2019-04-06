Karen Joyce Collins (Lukic)



Karen Joyce Collins (Lukic)



10/30/38-04/3/19



Karen, 80, was a lifetime resident in the Akron-Barberton area.



She was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence D. Collins "Bud"; children, Baby Arlen M. Collins, Vincent P. Collins, and Shelly G. Collins; grandchildren, Dustin Green and Stephen Richardson; parents, Phillip Lukic and Norma Lukic (Gilbo); brothers, Mark Lukic, Jim Lukic, and Mick Lukic; and sister, Jean Bishop (Lukic).



Karen leaves behind a legacy of family to include one sister, Margie Mulkey (Lukic); daughters, Brenda Collins and Cathy Francis (Anthony); sons, Lawrence Collins Jr. and Anthony Collins (Emma); grandchildren, Anthony Collins Jr. (Rachelle), Larry Green (Angie), Crystal Woodarski (Jeremy), Jennifer Fundak, Anthony Francis Jr., Amber Crine (Derek), Jessica Richardson, Sharayah Garrett (Tony), and Melissa Leamon (Ari); and many special great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and kin.



Karen was a homemaker most of her life and dedicated her every moment to her children, grandchildren, and blessfully great-grandchildren; till her last moments.



She, indeed, was the "Sticky Glue" that held our family together. She was full of strength, giggles, and love. Always there to listen, love, encourage, and forgive with a huge heart for all of her family, she never gave up on any of us. On Wednesday, April 3rd at 11:34 a.m. after battling cancer for the 3rd and final time over the years, our family's world shattered as she peacefully, at home, took her final breathe. In her last moments we softly played music - "Angels in Waiting" and surrounded her bed...and our Lord gently took her hand to guide her home. "She did NOT lose the battle to cancer, she simply has taken her case to the Lord above, in search of a cure."



Calling hours will be open to family and friends Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary