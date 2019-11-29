|
|
Karen Kooistra Callahan passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 80. Karen was born in Akron on December 4, 1938 to Mary Ellen and Lambert Kooistra. She attended Old Trail High School and the University of Arizona prior to marrying Peter Schueler and having four children- Cindy, Susan, Kurt and Hank. After an amicable divorce, Karen discovered her true calling and passion for helping others by obtaining a Master's degree at The University of Akron. She launched a long and successful career in mental health and addiction therapy at Portage Path Community Mental Health Center, Edwin Shaw Hospital and in private practice. Upon retirement, Karen focused on her creative side--taking up candle making, painting, and jewelry making. She spent 10 years in Carrizozo, New Mexico as an artist while reconnecting with the southwest landscape she fell in love with during her college years in Tucson, Arizona. In 2010, Karen returned to Akron to be near family and the lifelong friends she had developed on her recovery journey. She moved to Brookdale Bath assisted living for the last few years of her life, where she remained active in her art, family and community. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Lambert; her mother, Mary Ellen; and daughter, Susan Schueler. She is survived by brothers, John Kooistra and Frank Kooistra; her children, Cynthia (Kevin) Kelly, Kurt Schueler (Brian Becker) and Hank (Laurie) Schueler; and five grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market St. Fairlawn, 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019