Karen L. Chaney, 64, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She retired from First Merit. A loving Christian Woman who was always wishing someone, "Good Luck". She is survived by her son, Shawn Chaney; along with other relatives and friends. Karen's funeral service will be held Monday, June 29th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Burial to follow at Manchester Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.