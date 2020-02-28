|
) Karen Myers "Mom", left this world February 21st, 2020. She was preceded by her father, Paul Blinn; mother, Ella Mason; sister, Paula Miller; brother, Rick Blinn. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Myers; her children, Sandy, Ron, Patty, Wayne, Paula, John, Bill, Barbie, Jim, Jon, Lori; niece Danielle; 13 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren; and many family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com. Gathering at FOP LODGE #7, Akron, after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020