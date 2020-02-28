Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Myers Obituary
) Karen Myers "Mom", left this world February 21st, 2020. She was preceded by her father, Paul Blinn; mother, Ella Mason; sister, Paula Miller; brother, Rick Blinn. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James Myers; her children, Sandy, Ron, Patty, Wayne, Paula, John, Bill, Barbie, Jim, Jon, Lori; niece Danielle; 13 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren; and many family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com. Gathering at FOP LODGE #7, Akron, after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -