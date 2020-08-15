) Karen L. Sabo (nee Rowley), age 73, of Northfield Center, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Steven A. Sabo; loving mother of Marc (Michelle Leighton) and Steve (Marcie) Sabo; cherished grandmother of Luna, Mason, and Ava; dear sister of Tim (Janice) Rowley, Janet (Alan) Roth, and Janice (Bruce) Bach; loving sister-in-law of Karen Stone; and caring aunt of many. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82 1 mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio 44067. www.johnsonromito.com