1/
Karen L. Sabo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Karen L. Sabo (nee Rowley), age 73, of Northfield Center, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Steven A. Sabo; loving mother of Marc (Michelle Leighton) and Steve (Marcie) Sabo; cherished grandmother of Luna, Mason, and Ava; dear sister of Tim (Janice) Rowley, Janet (Alan) Roth, and Janice (Bruce) Bach; loving sister-in-law of Karen Stone; and caring aunt of many. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82 1 mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio 44067. www.johnsonromito.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
August 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers goes out to family and friends..
Jerkins family
Abby Jerkins
Friend
August 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sheri Phillips
August 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved