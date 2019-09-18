|
Karen Louise Gerhold Karen Louise Gerhold died Friday morning, September 13, 2019 after a brave and faith-filled battle with pancreatic cancer. She is now living in her eternal home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her death was peaceful with family and friends at her side. Karen was born in Columbus, OH to parents, Paul Otto Gerhold and Ruth Esther (Kroeger) Gerhold on December 29, 1942. Her younger years were spent in Florida; after World War II the family relocated to Akron. Karen graduated from Buchtel High School and attended Valparaiso Lutheran University. She was a charter member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church. Karen was an amazing graphic artist and worked for Polsky's department stores where she was a detailed and talented artist. You could always recognize Karen's ads in the Beacon Journal for their clarity and detail. In 1969 she relocated to Ft. Lauderdale and went to work in the art department of Jordan Marsh Department Stores in Miami for 20+ years. Following that she did free-lance artwork for many years as well as teaching at the Ft. Lauderdale Art Institute. In her retirement years, Karen turned her talents to watercolors where she became a respected and juried artist. She maintained homes in Ft. Lauderdale as well as Akron where she continued her Florida and Akron friendships. Karen is survived by her sister and brother-inlaw, Linda and Earl Evans and their children, Christopher and Kari Evans-Latz (Allan) and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St. (next to Summit Mall), Fairlawn, OH 44333, on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In keeping with Karen's wishes, please wear "bright, happy colors" and no tears. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Braille Ministry at Fairlawn Lutheran Church where Karen was a volunteer. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019